Mary Western
1927 - 2020
MARY ALICE TURNER WESTERN Cedar Rapids Mary Alice Turner Western, 93, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home, peacefully. Mary was born in Indianola, Miss., on July 26, 1927, the daughter of Richard and Reloa Turner, who preceded in her death, as well as her husband, James Western of Des Moines; her sisters, Ada Mae Wright and Minnie Dorothy Cherry; and one brother, Richard D. Turner Jr. Mary retired from Lutheran Memorial hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2006 and returned to Cedar Rapids in 2008. Mary is survived and lovingly remembered by her sisters, Martha L. Carter, Johnnie B. Turner and Betty S. Daniels, all of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Milton Turner Sr. of Palmetto, Ga.; nieces, Carleta Cherry and Margaret Jones of Cedar Rapids; and a host of other nephews and nieces who live throughout the U.S. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratefulness to the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Luke's Hospital. Our thanks and gratefulness also extended to Palliative Care and Hospice for the caring services provided. To friends and family, we are grateful for your kind words and many calls of condolences. Thank you. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
