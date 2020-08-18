MARY JANETTE WILSON Atkins Mary Janette Wilson, 93, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital following a sudden illness. Private family graveside services will be held at St. Stephen Cemetery in Atkins. Mary was born June 13, 1927, at High View Farm near Atkins to Walter and Enid (Bryner) Krug. She graduated from Atkins High School in 1944. On Aug. 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to Ralph E. Wilson at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Atkins. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2002. After high school graduation, she attended Bethany Lutheran College for one year. From 1945 to 1948, she attended St. Luke's School of Nursing, graduating in March 1948. From 1945 to 1948, she served as an Army cadet nurse. She was a faithful member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Atkins, where she was a member of the Ladies Society. She was a past member of Fairview Ladies Aid, the Cedar Rapids Coin Club and Stamp Club. As a young mother, she served as a Cub Scout den mother. She is survived by her sons, Donald Wilson of Atkins and Brian (Nancy) Wilson of West Chester; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Margaret (Kenneth) Palen of Salem, Ore. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Wilson, and one sister. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.