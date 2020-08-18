1/1
Mary Wilson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY JANETTE WILSON Atkins Mary Janette Wilson, 93, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital following a sudden illness. Private family graveside services will be held at St. Stephen Cemetery in Atkins. Mary was born June 13, 1927, at High View Farm near Atkins to Walter and Enid (Bryner) Krug. She graduated from Atkins High School in 1944. On Aug. 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to Ralph E. Wilson at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Atkins. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2002. After high school graduation, she attended Bethany Lutheran College for one year. From 1945 to 1948, she attended St. Luke's School of Nursing, graduating in March 1948. From 1945 to 1948, she served as an Army cadet nurse. She was a faithful member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Atkins, where she was a member of the Ladies Society. She was a past member of Fairview Ladies Aid, the Cedar Rapids Coin Club and Stamp Club. As a young mother, she served as a Cub Scout den mother. She is survived by her sons, Donald Wilson of Atkins and Brian (Nancy) Wilson of West Chester; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Margaret (Kenneth) Palen of Salem, Ore. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Wilson, and one sister. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Family Center - Vinton
605 2nd Ave.
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillips Family Center - Vinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved