Mary Winder
1930 - 2020
MARY WINDER Cedar Rapids Mary Winder, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Private Celebration of Life services will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Mary was born Aug. 10, 1930, in Waterloo, the daughter of Linford and Ethel (Jones) McGrane. She was united in marriage to Dale Winder on June 24, 1950. She worked at Waterloo Community Schools and later at Hawkeye Community College in Independence. Mary is survived by her children, Tandi Winder of Cedar Rapids; and son, the Rev. Troy Winder of Bettendorf; four grandchildren, Holley Brasch, Jamie (Brenda) Brasch, Jenn (Benj) Kost and Matt Winder; six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Lindy (Carol) McGrane of Maryland. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale; and her son, Tracy Winder. Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church in Marion. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
