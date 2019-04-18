Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Zlabek Liberte Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Zlabek Liberte Bennett Obituary
MARY ZLABEK LIBERTE BENNETT Waseca, Minn. Mary Zlabek Liberte Bennett, 93, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lakeshore Inn in Waseca. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca with a 7 p.m. parish prayer service. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Funeral Mass will also be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent, Minn. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at Crucifixion Cemetery in La Crescent.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.