|
|
MARY ZLABEK LIBERTE BENNETT Waseca, Minn. Mary Zlabek Liberte Bennett, 93, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lakeshore Inn in Waseca. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca with a 7 p.m. parish prayer service. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Funeral Mass will also be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent, Minn. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at Crucifixion Cemetery in La Crescent.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019