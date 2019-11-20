|
|
MARYBETH MCLEES Cedar Rapids Marybeth McLees, 59, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa. Friends and relatives of Marybeth may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friends also may call after 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Services for Marybeth will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with the Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. She was born Nov. 26, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Francis and Darlene (Schueller) McDonald. She is a 1978 graduate of Wahlert High School in Dubuque, Iowa. She also is a graduate of Clarke College in Dubuque, where she received her degree as a registered nurse. On Oct. 6, 1984, she was united in marriage to Timothy J. McLees at Resurrection Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. She was employed as a nurse at Gentiva in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Marybeth was a member of St. Matthew Parish in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She is survived by her husband, Timothy McLees of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three children, Nicholas McLees of Chicago, Meghan (Miles) Wyatt, and their daughter, Adrienne, and Eric McLees, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her parents, Francis and Darlene McDonald of Asbury, Iowa; her siblings, Sheila (Brian) Bales of Des Moines, Colleen (Greg) Fitzpatrick of Dubuque, Iowa, Kevin (Connie) McDonald of Newhall, Iowa, and Bryan (Sara) McDonald of Dubuque, Iowa. She is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Susan Kurt. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com. The family request charitable contributions in lieu of flowers in memory of Marybeth McLees to be made to Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, brainsupportnetwork.org.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019