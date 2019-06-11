MARYDEE CHAMBERLAIN Marshalltown Mary Denise "Marydee" Chamberlain, 69, passed away June 7, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown surrounded by family after a battle with Alzheimer's. She was born Jan. 9, 1950, to Andrew James Musick and Anne Marie (McRoberts) Musick in Chariton, Iowa. Marydee graduated from Chariton High School in 1968. She went on to nursing school and later joined Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, where she spent many years as a radiologic technologist. She realized her passion for teaching and moved to teach at the University of Iowa as a clinical instructor. Eventually, Marydee returned to Mercy in Iowa City to manage the radiology department. In 1993 after a long career in medicine, she decided to follow her dream to work in real estate, where she stayed until she retired in 2014 from Iowa Realty. Marydee married Carroll Chamberlain on Feb. 7, 1970. To this union were born Jay and Jenifer. They made their home in North Liberty for the last 37 years. She loved spending time with her family and gardening whenever she had the chance. Marydee was known as a hard worker and always was on to the next challenge. She was a talented public speaker and over the years was recognized for her gift of teaching. Marydee also loved her time in real estate, especially helping young families start their dreams in their first homes. Her strong will, quick wit and sense of humor is what many will remember and miss. She spent her last years enjoying the company of Carroll and her children while making new friends at the Iowa Veterans Home. Marydee was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers-in-law, Richard "Rev" Chamberlain and Robert "Bing" Chamberlain; nephews, Brian Chamberlain, John Chamberlain and Bobby Clark; sister-in-law, Juanita Chamberlain; mother-in-law, Angie Chamberlain; and father-in-law, John Chamberlain. Left to cherish her memories are her son, Jay Chamberlain of North Liberty; daughter, Jenifer Chamberlain of Seattle, Wash.; brother and sister-in-law, Cork Musick and Diane Musick of Chariton; brothers-in-law, Gary and J.R Chamberlain of Newton; sister-in-law, Barbara Pyle of Williamson; nieces, Teresa Voss of Dexter, Ashley Stream of Indianola, Brenda Kilgore of Pella, Felicia Miller of Sahuarita, Ariz., Cindy Clark of Ames and Terry Clark of Monroe; and nephews, Denny Chiri of Williamson, Ernie Pyle of Elkhorn, Wis., Gary Chamberlain of Des Moines, Steve Chamberlain of Chariton and Pat Clark of Des Moines. The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Iowa Veterans Home for all of their wonderful support and care of Marydee. We couldn't have done it without you and know that our mother enjoyed her time with you. Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary