MARYLYN JANE KROG Central City Marylyn Jane Krog, 84, of Central City, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, located at 915 27th St. in Marion, Iowa, where the family will greet friends for one hour before the service. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Marylyn was born June 15, 1936, in Webster City, Iowa, one of three daughters to Howard and Emma (Armbrecht) Davis. She was a 1954 graduate of Marion High School. On Feb. 24, 1957, Marylyn was united in marriage to Richard Edmund Krog in Marion. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Marylyn was also the children's musical director until 2001. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and especially loved spending time with her family. Marylyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Marylyn is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years, Richard Krog of Central City; two sons, Dennis (Linda) Krog of Marion and John (Laura) Krog of Shellsburg, Iowa; seven grandchildren, including Adam Krog of Central City; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn (Darrell) Brasier of Galeton, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Emma Davis; and one sister, Kathleen Davis. Memorials in Marylyn's memory may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in care of the Music Department. Please share a memory of Marylyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
