MATHILDA SLAMAN Cedar Rapids Mathilda Slaman, 97, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A Trisagion and funeral service will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. George Orthodox Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will be at St. George Cemetery. Because of COVID-19 guidelines, church attendance requires masking and advanced reservations. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mathilda was born Nov. 8, 1922, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Sam and Selma Slaman. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Michael, Eugene and Floyd; and also by her sister, Mary Nassif. She is survived by her sister, Catherine Abodeely (Nick) and her much-loved nieces and nephews, but especially by her supportive nephews, Mickey Slaman, Nathan Nassif (Briana), David Slaman (Tina), David Abodeely and Tim Abodeely (Colleen); and her great-niece, Laila Payvandi (Issa Karadsheh). Throughout her life, Mathilda was devoted to her parents, her siblings and their children. She was a quiet pillar of family life whose presence was always a reminder of the importance of family. She loved going to movies, musicals or live performances with family but was most at home in the family kitchen, where she could assist the most exceptional cooks with efficiency, grace and her special humor. Mathilda loved special trips when visiting her brothers in Ohio, South Carolina and Texas and her nephews in New York, Florida and Pennsylvania. Of special delight were those Sunday drives with her Cedar Rapids family to northeast Iowa, where she had the chance to enjoy Iowa's beautiful countryside landscapes. She was strong in her faith and had an abiding presence for decades within her church community. Mathilda's family, church life and special friends gave her the ultimate sense of belonging. Mathilda's family would like to express their deep gratitude for Dr. Maryanne Nelson's compassionate care and for the loving and selfless presence of her dearest friend and caregiver, Debbie. Memorial donations may be made in Mathilda's memory to St. George Orthodox Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
