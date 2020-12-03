MATTHEW "MATT" JOHN SELKEN Vinton Matthew "Matt" John Selken, 51, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home in rural Vinton following an extended illness. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Bear Creek Cemetery in Vinton, with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating. Matt was born Jan. 14, 1969, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Sharon Williams and Ronald Selken. Matt was a 1987 graduate of Washington High School, Vinton. He then attended Kirkwood Community College for carpentry. Matt enjoyed cheering on the Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes, woodworking, '80s music, supporting Teen Challenge and spending time with his family and friends. Matt is survived by his parents, Sharon Williams, Ronald Selken and Laura Selken; two sons, Austin Visek and John R. Bailey Selken (Kelly Bennyhoff); daughter, Abbie (Rick Hanover) Porter; seven brothers, Allan (Deanna) Williams, Steven (Mary) Williams, Dean (Lori) Williams, Paul (Holly) Selken, Luke (Kelly) Williams, David (Sarah) Selken and Bradley Selken; sister, Kelly (Bryon) Geater; and special friend, Ruthie Van Note. Matt was preceded in death by his dad, Larry Williams; and grandparents, Elmer and Pauline Thompson, Ray and Dorothy Selken and Emory and Mabel Williams. Memorials may be directed to Teen Challenge of the Midlands. VanSteenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Matt and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfhcom.



