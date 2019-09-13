|
MATTHEW "TODD" OLSON Cedar Rapids Matthew "Todd" Olson, died unexpectedly on Aug. 30, 2019, at the age of 53, while living his best life in the sand and sun. Todd is survived by his son, Kameron Olson; his longtime special friend, Jules Long; his trusted friend, Terri Stauffacher; his endless "family" from Nick's Bar and Grill; and his uncles, Keith (Agnas) Pearson and Kent Pearson. Todd was born in Ames, Iowa, on Sept. 3, 1965, to Matthew and Connie Olson. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1983. After high school, Todd attended college in La Crosse, Wis., and at Iowa State University. To no one's surprise, Todd was a TKE fraternity member. Todd had a procrastination complex that explains why he put off ever settling down. He worked many years at DC Taylor and was a self-appointed master chef over the years. Growing up, Todd loved hunting with his grandpa, spending time on the Mississippi River and skiing. He always could be counted on to be cheering a little too loud for his Cyclones or his Dolphins. You always could find Todd with a smile on this face, an enthusiasm for life and depth charge in his hand. He was a trusted friend who would drop everything on the drop of a dime to lend a hand to a friend in need. A Celebration of Life will be held for Todd at Nick's Bar and Grill from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Please come share a story and charge in honor of our lost friend whose time here was too short.
