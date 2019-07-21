MATTHEW WILLIAM GERSEMA Cedar Rapids Matthew William Gersema, 45, passed peacefully on July 11, 2019, surrounded by family, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Born in Cedar Rapids, he was the son of William Gersema of Las Vegas, Nev., and Sue Hubacek of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He attended and graduated from Jefferson-Scranton High School. Upon graduating high school, he attended Kirkwood Community College and pursued a degree in parks and natural resources. He was employed at General Mills as a line leader. Matt enjoyed many things, such as making memories with his family and children, especially when those memories included nature trips to state and national parks. He could name most trees, plants or flowers, even by their scientific name. Matt will be remembered for his quick smile and great sense of humor. He could make anyone laugh. He is survived by his three daughters, Kellina Kuebler, Tierney Lynn and Jenna Gersema-Ferguson; his two sons, Jared Gersema-Garcia (wife Kaleigh) and Braden Gersema; grandchildren, Harper and Carter; sister, Tara Baugh and her family (Joby, Kaylee and Ashlee); brother, Justin Gersema; and his parents. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Nellie and Delos Gersema; and maternal grandfather, David Pals. The Celebration of Life will be held at Reiman Gardens, 1407 S. University Blvd., Ames, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by lunch. Please feel free to come before or stay afterward, as a day pass to the entire beautiful garden is included for each person attending the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for a memorial bench to be placed in Ames, or to Mercy Hospice of Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019