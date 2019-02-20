MATTHEW R. WILLMAN Iowa City Matthew R. Willman, 31, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City following a sudden illness. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. A family service with committal will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Matthew Willman Family Educational Fund for Matt's son, Nolan. Matt was born June 2, 1987, in Iowa City, the son of Randy and Julie (Acker) Willman. He attended Shimek Elementary, South East Junior High and was a 2005 graduate of City High School. Matt received degrees in law enforcement and culinary arts from Kirkwood Community College. Matt was employed at Jimmy John's. Matt was a "gentle giant" and is now free of his struggles. He always was concerned about the needs of others before his own. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and mushroom hunter. Matt enjoyed cheering on the Hawkeyes and the Chicago Bears. Most important to Matt was his son, Nolan, whom he treasured and loved spending time with. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at the Mercy emergency room for all the loving care they extended. Matt is survived by his parents, Randy and Julie of Iowa City; brother, Scott (Vanessa) of Fairfield; his son, Nolan; and Nolan's mother, Jacki Delaney, both of Cedar Rapids; his paternal grandparents, Bryce and Barbara Willman of Albuquerque, N.M.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and extended family. Matt was preceded by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Geraldine Acker; and his cousin, Joe Acker. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary