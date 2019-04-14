MAUREEN CLARK Cedar Rapids Maureen Ellyane Clark, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center following a short illness. Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Salem United Methodist Church by Chaplain Deb Black. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday after 2 p.m. at the church. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Maureen is survived by her son, Kevin Clark of Cedar Rapids; brother, Richard (Diane) Mills of Tulsa, Okla.; and nephews, Eric (Cindy) Mills of St. Louis, Kevin (Kim) Mills of Papua, Indonesia, and Kolby Mills of Tulsa, Okla. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Maureen was born on April 28, 1943, the daughter of Chester and Margaret Yates Mills. She graduated in 1961 from Washington High School and attended Hamilton Business College. Maureen married Edwin Clark, and he died in 1990. She was a secretary for her father at Kyle Mills Towing. Maureen was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. Maureen was an expert knitter, loved all animals and enjoyed crafts and gardening. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to Salem United Methodist Church, 3715 33rd Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary