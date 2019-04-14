Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Maureen Clark
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Clark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maureen Clark Obituary
MAUREEN CLARK Cedar Rapids Maureen Ellyane Clark, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center following a short illness. Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Salem United Methodist Church by Chaplain Deb Black. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday after 2 p.m. at the church. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Maureen is survived by her son, Kevin Clark of Cedar Rapids; brother, Richard (Diane) Mills of Tulsa, Okla.; and nephews, Eric (Cindy) Mills of St. Louis, Kevin (Kim) Mills of Papua, Indonesia, and Kolby Mills of Tulsa, Okla. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Maureen was born on April 28, 1943, the daughter of Chester and Margaret Yates Mills. She graduated in 1961 from Washington High School and attended Hamilton Business College. Maureen married Edwin Clark, and he died in 1990. She was a secretary for her father at Kyle Mills Towing. Maureen was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. Maureen was an expert knitter, loved all animals and enjoyed crafts and gardening. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to Salem United Methodist Church, 3715 33rd Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now