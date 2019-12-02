|
MAUREEN "MO" DOMINICA BARRY Cedar Rapids Maureen "Mo" Dominica Barry, 64, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, from cardiac arrest. She went to her heavenly home to be with her loving husband, Chris. Mass of the Resurrection will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at All Saints Catholic Church with the visitation beginning one hour prior to the service at the church. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Mo was born Aug. 4, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, to John and Barbara (Ryan) O'Connell. Mo graduated from Regis High School and attended Kirkwood Community College. She was united in marriage to Christopher Barry on May 28, 1977, in Cedar Rapids. To this union, three children were born. She was employed as a customer service representative at Kirkwood Community College and retired in 2015. Mo was a member of Sing Out in Cedar Rapids and All Saints Catholic Church. Family times were very meaningful to Mo, especially the time she spent with her beloved grandchildren. Her grandchildren called her Momo and they were the light of her life. She was an avid Hawkeye and Notre Dame fan. Mo loved to watch award shows, the Olympics and was known for her impressive dance moves. Mo was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Mo is survived by her children, Shaun (Ashley) Barry and children, Sophia and Cooper of Solon, Iowa; Kelly (Adam) Fabor and children, Raven and Duncan; and Bailey (Matt) Keister and child, Kennedy, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Also surviving are her siblings, Mary Barbara Lenz, Julie Beckett, John (Mary Jo) O'Connell Jr., William Ryan (Mary) O'Connell, Michael (Brenda) O'Connell, Patrick Christopher (Sheryl) O'Connell and Jamie (Dawn) O'Connell; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Christopher Barry, in 2017; in-laws, John Barry and Edward Lenz; and a niece, Katie Beckett. Memorial donations in Mo's name may be made to the Young Parents Network. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019