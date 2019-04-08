MAUREEN "REENIE" JANET (SHIMAK) MEADE Cedar Rapids Maureen "Reenie" Janet (Shimak) Meade, 58, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Gilbertville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Murdoch Funeral Home, Marion. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home conducted by the Rev. Dennis Juhl. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Protivin, Iowa. Reenie was born Dec. 19, 1960, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Phyllis (Rathjens) Shimak. She was a 1979 graduate of East Waterloo High School. On Sept. 5, 1987, in Indianola, Iowa, Reenie was united in marriage to John A. Meade. She was a homemaker all her life and also held various jobs doing office and factory work. Reenie enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially rock hunting, fishing and camping. She was an animal lover and liked playing the piano. Reenie loved spending time with and was very compassionate to her family and friends, especially her granddaughter, Grace. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Annie Meade of Marion; stepson, Jason (Jenn) Meade of South Windsor, Conn.; their father and her former husband, John Meade of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter and "apple of her eye," Grace Meade; two step-grandchildren, Aiden and Abby Meade; five siblings, Monica (Mike) Stanley of Janesville, Wis., Martin (Sandra) Shimak of Cedar Rapids, Michael (Carolyn) Shimak of Cresco, Iowa, Michelle (Glen) Marshall of Waverly, Iowa, and Matthew (Janel) Shimak of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Reenie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Sean E. Meade; and stepson, Rick Meade. Memorials in Reenie's name may be directed to the family to be designated later. Please share a memory of Maureen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary