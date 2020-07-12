MAUREEN K. SCOTT-BADING Volga Maureen Bading passed away peacefully at home after a long illness and went to be with our Lord. On that day, we had a flock of her hummingbirds and were blessed with heaven's kisses. We had 47 butterflies that landed on everyone standing on the porch. They would allow you to hold them and wouldn't fly away. Maureen attended Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids. She had many friends but developed a strong friendship with Tom Bading, for they were both free spirits. They were married on Feb. 23, 1980. Together they were not just the best of friends, but also soulmates, and they found true love in one another. Along Maureen's journey, she befriended anyone she met. With Maureen, you knew you had a friend for life because she considered her friends family and always said, "Once in the family, always in the family." Maureen loved everyone, especially children and her pets. She picked up many cats and dogs in her lifetime and even a few stray souls. With Maureen, you always knew she had a place in her heart for you to stay. Maureen was a true mother in the sense that she always took care of others. When Maureen made a meal and there were guests around, she made certain that everyone sat down to the table and received their fill of the food. If anyone would decline to stay, she would look them in the eyes and say, "My husband is a union man and ironworker out of Local 89. He works hard for this food and I am proud to be an ironworker's wife." Then she would grin and say, "God Bless ironworkers. They need it for what they do." One of Maureen's many passions was sewing. She was the owner of the Silver Lining Upholstery Shop in Volga City. She loved what she did and especially adored her many clients who arrived through her doors with a story about a beloved vehicle or piece of furniture. Maureen took pleasure in bringing new life to old items that were precious to her customers. Maureen helped bring back the first responder program to Volga City and volunteered as a first responder for 19 years until she could no longer perform her duties because of bad knees. It made her proud to watch the first responder team grow. Maureen was also a member of the Volga City Park Board and later became chairperson. She loved the parks and wanted to do her part in some way making them better. She had many ideas that came from observing children playing on the swings or merry-go-round and watching mothers and fathers pushing their babies in strollers. She watched both young and old holding hands and perhaps even sneaking a kiss. She knew that many fond memories and important milestones happen in parks. The beauty of life was everything to Maureen. She was proud of the work that many put in to clean and clear the land for the start of a new park, River Bluff Reflection Park. She was so grateful to all of those who helped bring her vision to life with a new boat ramp and swimming hole that was settled in among the pines and the bluffs overlooking the Volga River. She envisioned this as a place for reflection and love. To her, those who made this vision happen were her angels. They made her dream for the park come true when she was too ill to do so. Maureen was a gentle soul. She had many hobbies and things she enjoyed in her life. She was an avid reader and a wonderful cook. She also loved gardening and canning. She loved attending plays, the ballet and concerts. Music was very important to her. Her first concert was with her love, Tom, to see the Moody Blues and, many years later, she saw her last concert, Godsmack. She enjoyed all genres of music. Maureen loved cars, anything from muscle cars and street rods to just any old car or truck. She always loved to see the interiors and upholstery of the vehicles and to hear their engines run. Her favorite cars were her 1963 ½ Fast Back Galaxie and 1947 Buick Sadette. Maureen always said, "If everyone would just show one another five minutes of kindness and, in return, those would pass it on, the world would be a much better place." True to herself to the very end, Maureen's last words were, "I love you all." Maureen is survived by her husband, Tom Bading; her three sons, Cameron (Kasi), J.J. (Karen) and Blade; two granddaughters, Katelynn and Claire; her mother, Joyce (Br___); father-in-law, Richard (Mary); brother, Kevin (Brenda); sister, Heather; and her sister-in-law, Mary (John). She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Scott; and her mother-in-law, Mima Bading. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



