MAUREEN KAY (MAISH) LEHR Cedar Rapids Mrs. Maureen Kay (Maish) Lehr, 76, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Maureen was born to parents Mary and Francis "Buzz" Maish on June 30, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She grew up in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960. She married the love of her life, George Lehr, on Sept. 30, 1961. She truly loved her husband, George. They celebrated 57 years of marriage. The couple had two children, Bret and Brad. She loved reading, going to garage sales, needlepointing, crocheting, playing cards and Scrabble. Her boys, grandsons and great-grandson brought her true joy. Her love was unconditional. Maureen will always be remembered for her compassionate and caring heart. She always had a kind word to say. She was one of the most loving persons you would ever meet. She is survived by her husband, George Lehr; sons, Bret (Vicki) Lehr and Brad (Sara) Lehr; grandsons, Garrett Lehr, Tanner Lehr (Brie), Austin Lehr, Kristian Thomas (Cammie), Chandler Thomas and Conner Hammond; and great-grandson, Aaro Lehr. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, 4200 First Ave., NE, Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.