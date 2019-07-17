MAUREEN E. MILLER Marion Maureen E. Miller, 86, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home in Marion after a short battle with cancer. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Maureen was born Aug. 13, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Earl and Helen (Cunningham) Power. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School. On Oct. 28, 1951, Maureen was united in marriage to Robert E. Miller in San Diego, Calif. Robert passed Feb. 6, 2006. Maureen worked as a telephone operator for Answer Iowa. Her most rewarding job she had was raising her family. Maureen was a lifetime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She volunteered at CPU schools for five years, helping children with reading. Maureen also volunteered for Green Square Meals for many years as well as at her grandchildren's school, St. Patrick's Elementary and for Birthright Against Abortion. She would knit booties and hats for newborn babies at local hospitals. Maureen enjoyed Monday coffee group at Hilltop Manor and playing cards with her friends. She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Maureen will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Maureen is survived by her children, David (Patricia) Miller of Cedar Rapids, Elizabeth (Mike) Bauer of St. Augustine, Fla., Teresa (Rick) Leuenberger of Cedar Rapids, Bridgette Usher of Cedar Rapids and Earleen (Cam) Kick of Walker; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Helen; son, Leo; sister, Rita Hennessey; brother, Tom Power; and son-in-law, Rick. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Maureen's memory. Please share a memory of Maureen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019