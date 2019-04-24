MAURICE EDMUND "PUNK" KORSMO JR. Cedar Rapids Maurice Edmund "Punk" Korsmo Jr., of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born April 24, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Maurice Edmund Sr. and Ruth Mable (Phillips) Korsmo. Maurice served in the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He attended Baptist Bible College and was a retired Baptist pastor. The joy of his life was reading his Bible, talking about God, and working in the yard with his wife. Maurice never met a stranger, and had a passion for people. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Korsmo; and his parents. Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Rick Korsmo and wife, Denise; daughter, Laurie Watkins and husband, David; son, Michael Korsmo; daughter, Christine Yancey and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Casey Watkins and wife, Ashlee, Michael Watkins and wife, April, Sascha Martinez and husband, Carlos, Colin Korsmo, Caitlin Saenz and husband, Brian, Christopher Yancey, Kelsey Yancey, Krystiene Korsmo, Carter Korsmo, Sarah Korsmo; nine great-grandkids; brother, Fred Korsmo and wife, Sharon; sister, Fran Kriz and husband, Tom of Cedar Rapids; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He loved his family back home so much. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary