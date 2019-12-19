|
|
MAURICE PATRICK "PAT" SEDLACEK Cedar Rapids Maurice Patrick "Pat" Sedlacek, 84, born March 17, 1935, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, peacefully and respectfully with family at his bedside at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home with burial immediately following at Czech National Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Pat was a longtime resident of Cedar Rapids, recently moving to Marengo with his wife. A beloved husband of 50 years, he was married on June 14, 1969, to Arlis Rich. He was a devoted father to Shawn and Sara, always proud in sharing the accomplishments of his children. Pat was proud to formerly serve as commodore for the Cedar Rapids Boat Club and was a long-standing member of the American Legion, serving honorably in the U.S. Army. He retired from Rockwell Collins in 1990, after 37 years. He will be remembered as a mountain of strength, someone always willing to lend a hand when needed, never asking for help himself and looking forward to the next good day on the water, with friends and family back at the dock awaiting his return with a cold drink in hand. He is survived by his wife, Arlis; son, Shawn (Joy); daughter, Sara (Mitch) Magill; three grandchildren, Luke, Samantha and Cade; along with several nieces and nephews who have always held a special place in his heart. The family would like to thank the staff of Compass Memorial Hospital and Essence of Life Hospice for their care and compassion. Pat's children are honoring his wishes and requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hills Bank c/o Maurice Sedlacek to continue providing care for Arlis, as he had, since her diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Please share a memory of Pat at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019