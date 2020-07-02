1/1
Maurine L. Wagoner
MAURINE L. WAGONER New Hartford Maurine L. Wagoner, 101, of New Hartford, rejoined her husband, Wag, on June 26, 2020. She and Wag were blessed with three children: daughter, Lynette Adams of Iowa City, son, Wayne (Georgine) Wagoner and daughter, Vickye (Stan) Thompson, both of Parkersburg. She is survived by eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Services will be Sunday, July 5, at the Gazebo Park in New Hartford, Iowa, with visitation from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and a memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. The obituary can be read in its entirety and condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 2, 2020.
