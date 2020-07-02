MAURINE L. WAGONER New Hartford Maurine L. Wagoner, 101, of New Hartford, rejoined her husband, Wag, on June 26, 2020. She and Wag were blessed with three children: daughter, Lynette Adams of Iowa City, son, Wayne (Georgine) Wagoner and daughter, Vickye (Stan) Thompson, both of Parkersburg. She is survived by eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Services will be Sunday, July 5, at the Gazebo Park in New Hartford, Iowa, with visitation from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and a memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. The obituary can be read in its entirety and condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com
.