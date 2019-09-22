|
|
MAX BETENBENDER Coggon Max Betenbender, 73, of Coggon, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Nathan Eddy, with visitation one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Coggon Cemetery, Coggon, Iowa. Max was born May 31, 1946, in Manchester, Iowa, to Glen "Pete" and Blanche (Bliss) Betenbender. He graduated from Coggon High School. Max served honorably in United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967. He was united in marriage to Donna Johnson on Nov. 7, 1970, in Independence, Iowa, at Hope Wesleyan Church. Max was the president of Betenbender Manufacturing. He was a member of the Coggon American Legion Post 362 and the Antique Car Club. Max collected army vehicles, including two army tanks. He loved traveling. Max was a friend to all, always willing to help. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Max is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Donna Betenbender; daughter, Teresa Betenbender; two grandchildren, Courtney (David) Blaber and Cameron Klouda; three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Gabriella and Stephen Blaber; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ted Betenbender; brother, Larry Betenbender; and baby Blaber. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Max's memory may be directed to the family to be designated later. Please share a memory of Max at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019