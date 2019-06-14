MAX EVAN STEEGE Swisher Max Evan Steege, 82, of Swisher, formerly of New Hampton, Iowa, moved on from this life to the next on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Per Max's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Max was born Aug. 16, 1936, on his parents' farm near Fredericksburg, Iowa. He graduated from high school in 1954. In June of 1960, he married Barbara Buhrow, whom he met on a blind date. He served six years in the U.S. National Guard and two years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Max went on to farm for 40 years. Max and Barb had three children together: Max (Kathie) Steege, Kimberly (Christopher) Davis and Cindy Steege. Max and Barb have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren living in various states. A large part of Max's life was dedicated to El Kahir Shrine based out of Cedar Rapids. During his involvement, he served as potentate in 1983, Royal Order of Jesters, serving as director in 1998, and also was a member of Camelot. Max was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Mata Steege; sister, JoAnn Reiser; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Leona Buhrow; and brother-in-law, Richard Buhrow. During his retirement years, his favorite activity was watching his grandchildren play sports and perform in theater and choir. Max became ill with Parkinson's disease and kidney failure. Memorials may be sent to the family in care of the funeral home, Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 520 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Unity Point In-Home Hospice Care and the Sixth Floor Inpatient Hospice at St. Luke's for their compassionate care of Max. Max wanted to express his gratitude for his friendship with Marlin Bloem. Please share a memory of Max at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary