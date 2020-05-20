|
MAX E. HANSEN Cedar Rapids Max E. Hansen, 90, died Friday, May 15, 2020, after a short illness. A private service and burial will be Thursday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. The Rev. Jackie Bradford of Kenwood Park United Methodist Church will be leading the service. He was born Jan. 11, 1930, in Burt, Iowa, the son of Harold and Esther (John) Hansen. He grew up on the family farm. After high school, Max attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago. Max joined the U.S. Navy and was an electician's mate third class. Max served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Bonnie L. Fowler on May 15, 1969, in Iowa City, Iowa. Max worked for the telephone companies, Western Electric and AT&T, installing equipment for 35 years. He enjoyed tending to his rental properties, country music and spending time with his family. Even with Parkinson's disease, Max continued to be a handyman. Max was also a member of the Marion American Legion and Kenwood Park United Methodist Church. Max is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Michelle (Eric) Dalton of Marion, Iowa, and Sheryl Arensdorf of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sisters, Doris Bentle of Hibbing, Minn., and Arlene Saniter of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; and grandchildren, Nate Dalton, Natalie Dalton, Cole Arensdorf, Jack Arensdorf and Angela Arensdorf. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bill Hansen. Leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be made to Kenwood Park United Methodist Church in memory of Max.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020