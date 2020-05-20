Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Hansen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max Hansen Obituary
MAX E. HANSEN Cedar Rapids Max E. Hansen, 90, died Friday, May 15, 2020, after a short illness. A private service and burial will be Thursday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. The Rev. Jackie Bradford of Kenwood Park United Methodist Church will be leading the service. He was born Jan. 11, 1930, in Burt, Iowa, the son of Harold and Esther (John) Hansen. He grew up on the family farm. After high school, Max attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago. Max joined the U.S. Navy and was an electician's mate third class. Max served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Bonnie L. Fowler on May 15, 1969, in Iowa City, Iowa. Max worked for the telephone companies, Western Electric and AT&T, installing equipment for 35 years. He enjoyed tending to his rental properties, country music and spending time with his family. Even with Parkinson's disease, Max continued to be a handyman. Max was also a member of the Marion American Legion and Kenwood Park United Methodist Church. Max is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Michelle (Eric) Dalton of Marion, Iowa, and Sheryl Arensdorf of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sisters, Doris Bentle of Hibbing, Minn., and Arlene Saniter of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; and grandchildren, Nate Dalton, Natalie Dalton, Cole Arensdorf, Jack Arensdorf and Angela Arensdorf. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bill Hansen. Leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be made to Kenwood Park United Methodist Church in memory of Max.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -