MAX LOUIS NOLTE Marengo Max Louis Nolte, 80, of Marengo, Iowa, passed away Sunday evening, July 14, 2019, at Colonial Manor of Amana. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo, with Father David Wilkening officiating. Burial: Calvary Cemetery in Marengo with military honors. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo, with a vigil service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to Essence of Life Hospice or the Marengo American Legion. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; three sons, Nick (Jill) Nolte of Cedar Rapids, Nathan (Amy) Nolte of North Liberty and Nevin (Amandajean) Nolte of Cedar Falls; and seven grandchildren, Garret, Brody and Carley Nolte of Cedar Rapids, Lucy and Lizzie Nolte of North Liberty and Louis and Sarah Nolte of Cedar Falls. Also surviving are his siblings, Audrey (Emery) Heagney of Salem, Ore., Daniel (Diane) Nolte of Watkins, Miriam Nolte of Plymouth, Minn., and Marilyn Nolte, also of Plymouth. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Louis, Paul, John, David and Charles. Max was born June 16, 1939, in Watkins, Iowa, the son of Louis Henry Nolte and Vernie Buscher Nolte. He received his education in the Norway schools and graduated from Norway High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army in 1962 and 1963, stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado and Fort Bliss in Texas. Max married Jeanne Slattery on June 5, 1970. Max started working at Amana Refrigeration following high school. Upon his return from the service, he was a semi driver for Amana for 35 years, for a total of 42 years with Amana. Max was a member of Knights of Columbus, Marengo American Legion Post 76 and the Marengo Golf Club. He assisted with Meals on Wheels and also was a member of the MGM Band, where he played guitar. He enjoyed bridge and playing golf. He especially enjoyed following his grandkids' games and activities. Online condolonces: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019