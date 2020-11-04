MAX DUANE WOLFGRAM Manchester Max Duane Wolfgram, D.C., 84, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester from complications of progressive supra nuclear palsy and COVID-19. Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Barb of Manchester; his daughter, Lori (Douglas) Martin of Estelle Springs, Tenn.; his son, Brian of Manchester; two granddaughters, Dr. Tara (Tyler) Nielson and Abby (Michael) Ruether, both of Nashville, Tenn.; two great-granddaughters, Tory and Tatum Nielson, and one great-grandchild on the way; one sister, Janice High of Meridan, Idaho; his aunt, Ardith Graf of Oelwein; his brother-in-law, Donald (Kim) Cook of Lamont; and seven nephews. Please, no flowers. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Private family inurnment: Campton Cemetery, Lamont, Iowa.