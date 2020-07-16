MAXINE "MAXI" (GARDNER) BRICKNER Newton Maxine "Maxi" (Gardner) Brickner, 73, of Newton, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at MercyOne Newton Medical Center. A private family service will be held. The family invites friends to join them for a celebration of Maxine's life beginning at noon Saturday, July 18, at the Newton American Legion. Memorials to the Jasper County Senior Citizens' Center can be left at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Newton or sent to the family. She worked for Yellowbook in Cedar Rapids for 10 years, retiring in 2007. Maxine is survived by her sons, David Arrowood (Denise) of Newton and Dan Arrowood (Robin) of Newton; four grandchildren, Christina Mericle (Kyle) of Altoona, Kasie Holbrook (TJ) of Colorado, Dannielle McGhghy (Josh) of Newton and Katelyn Arrowood (Randy Jr.) of Des Moines; 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, Mike (Anita) Gardner of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Michael James Brickner; great-granddaughter, Alice Holbrook; brothers, James, William and Charles Gardner; her sister, Dorothy Ann Miller; and nephew, Kyle Miller.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store