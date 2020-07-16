1/1
Maxine "Maxi" (Gardner) Brickner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAXINE "MAXI" (GARDNER) BRICKNER Newton Maxine "Maxi" (Gardner) Brickner, 73, of Newton, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at MercyOne Newton Medical Center. A private family service will be held. The family invites friends to join them for a celebration of Maxine's life beginning at noon Saturday, July 18, at the Newton American Legion. Memorials to the Jasper County Senior Citizens' Center can be left at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Newton or sent to the family. She worked for Yellowbook in Cedar Rapids for 10 years, retiring in 2007. Maxine is survived by her sons, David Arrowood (Denise) of Newton and Dan Arrowood (Robin) of Newton; four grandchildren, Christina Mericle (Kyle) of Altoona, Kasie Holbrook (TJ) of Colorado, Dannielle McGhghy (Josh) of Newton and Katelyn Arrowood (Randy Jr.) of Des Moines; 16 great-grandchildren; her brother, Mike (Anita) Gardner of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Michael James Brickner; great-granddaughter, Alice Holbrook; brothers, James, William and Charles Gardner; her sister, Dorothy Ann Miller; and nephew, Kyle Miller.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
641-787-9911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallace Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved