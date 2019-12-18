Home

Maxine Fetzer Obituary
MAXINE FETZER Victor Maxine Fetzer, 97, of Newton and formerly of Victor, died on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at MercyOne Newton Medical Center, Newton, Iowa. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Victor Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Victor Memorial Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour before her service at the church. Those left to honor Maxine's memory include her children, Douglas (Maryellen) Fetzer of Naperville, Ill., Donna Jo (Ken) Smith of Newtown and James (Connie) Fetzer, of Cedar Rapids. Memorial contributions in Maxine's memory may be designated to the Victor Baptist Church. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
