MAXINE HELEN KINDIG Cedar Rapids Maxine Helen Kindig, 94, died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, following a short illness. Visitation will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2. Private burial will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, for immediate family. Maxine was born in Walker, Iowa, on Dec. 20, 1924, to Lillian and Charles Valenta and was raised in Cedar Rapids by her grandparents, Charles and Anna Feyerabend. She married William "Bill" Kindig in 1946, and they raised their family of three children in the Cedar Rapids area. She was a charter member of Faith EUB Church, to which she volunteered many hours teaching Sunday school and youth fellowship activities. She was a former chairwoman of the "Keystone" committee, which included organizing wedding receptions and funeral luncheons at the church. She was a former member and served as director for one term of the Women's Society of World Service. Maxine also volunteered in her retirement years at St. Luke's Hospital in the flower stall where she enjoyed the companionship of the other lady volunteers and making flower deliveries to the patients in the hospital. She spent 7,243.5 hours over the course of six years and nine months as a volunteer, and thoroughly enjoyed every minute. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William "Bill" Kindig. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Dunlap (Russ Robinson) of Katy, Texas; two sons, William (Bill) D. Kindig (Winifred) of Sylvania, Ohio, and Timothy Kindig (Sherry) of Marion; 11 grandchildren: Chris Dunlap (Tricia), Lisa Dunlap-Gorman (Brian), Jennifer Clemens (Bob), Jason Kindig, Brian Kindig, Scott Maring (Tammy), Carrie Guenther (John), Amy (Jeremy Reece), Amber, Parker and Rylie Kindig; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Maxine's focus in life was her home and family, and she especially enjoyed cooking and baking. She took pride in her Czech heritage and spent many hours baking peach, cherry and poppyseed kolaches for her family. She also enjoyed playing contract rummy with her cousins and friends in her younger years and was an avid checkers player with her grandchildren. Her family will miss her feisty spirit. Many thanks to the hospice nurses at St. Luke's Hospital for making her final days as comfortable as possible, and for the support staff at Bickford Care Center over the course of the last year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in Maxine's name to St. Luke's Hospice, P.O. Box 3026, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019