Maxine L. Wardenburg
MAXINE L. WARDENBURG Williamsburg Maxine L. Wardenburg, 87, of Williamsburg, passed away in her daughter Valerie's home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Williamsburg. Memorials may be contributed to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Interparish School, Williamsburg. We will be celebrating Maxine's life with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Brian Wardenburg's home: 2811 225th St., Williamsburg. Please bring your lawn chairs. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Rodger) Bohrn of Williamsburg, Kevin (Jean) of Williamsburg, Brian (Margaret) of Williamsburg, Valerie (Leon) Snyder of Parnell, Andrea (Scott) Huedepohl of Waterford, Wis., and Eric (Rhonett) of North English; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Maxine also is survived by her sister, Ida McSkimming; and a sister-in-law, Elda Shine. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey, in 2007; a brother, John; and three sisters, Mary Lorenz, Jean McMurray and Joyce Wells. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
