MAXINE L. WILLIAMS Lisbon Maxine L. Williams, longtime resident of Lisbon, Iowa, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019, after a short illness. She was surrounded by her family, which was her greatest joy -- even more than dancing. Survivors include sons Gay (Deb) Williams of Lisbon and Randy (Kathy) Williams of Camanche; four grandchildren, Amber (Jeff Weaver) Williams of Wilton, Eric (Parisa) Williams of Fairfax, Tim Williams of Hiawatha and Daniel Stone (Brittny Neis) of Phoenix, Ariz.; and three great-grandchildren, Colten, Ava and Garrett Weaver, all of Wilton. She was cherished by nephews, Barry and David Beadle; and "the nieces" Karen Martin, Kay Lind and Andrea Jilovec, who always remembered her birthday and made the day so special for her. Maxine was born Oct. 15, 1922, in Lisbon, the daughter of William and Lulu Andre Reimer. Maxine attended Lisbon Community School from grade school through high school. She worked at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, and later at the Beacon Cafe in Lisbon. She married Samuel Thomas Williams on Aug. 31, 1946. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin sister, Nelavene Beadle; and sister, Mildred Jilovec. Maxine loved spending time with family. Caring for her husband and sons topped the list. She also spent many wonderful hours with her twin sister, Nelavene, taking trips together sightseeing and shopping. As her family grew, she shared her heart with her grandchildren, baking cookies and visiting with them. When the great-grandkids came into her world, the visiting time was extra special, and she was so proud of them. Sunday breakfast with nephew Barry was an event that made her so happy, especially when there were leftovers to take home. Maxine's wish was not to have a funeral, but that her life be celebrated and remembered. The family will host a gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Gwen's Restaurant in Lisbon. We look forward to seeing family and friends. She will be remembered as a warm and generous soul, willing to help anyone who needed her -- a person who always had a ready smile and a warm hug. She will be greatly missed. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the care Maxine received and the understanding for the family from the staff at the Mechanicsville Nursing and Rehab Center.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019