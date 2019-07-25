Home

Maxine Lajune (Martin) Condit

Maxine Lajune (Martin) Condit Obituary
MAXINE LAJUNE (MARTIN) CONDIT Marion Maxine LaJune (Martin) Condit, 92, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on July 22, 2019. The memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. July 28, at Community of Christ, 1500 Blairs Ferry Rd. in Hiawatha. A potluck meal will follow. Maxine was the daughter of A. Earl and L. Evelyn (Wight) Martin, sister of Shirley A. Martin Philips, wife of Robert F. Condit, and mother to David M. Condit (Deborah Goodlove), James F. Condit (Renee) and Noralyn S. Condit Giles (Scott). She had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many others she loved as her own. She was born on June 29, 1927, in Deloit, Iowa. Maxine grew up in Iowa and California, graduating from Strathmore Union High School in California. She and Bob married on March 13, 1949, in Tulare, Calif., and spent most of their life together in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She worked in the Cedar Rapids schools, Armstrong's, and as a caregiver, ending her career at The Villages when she was 81. Memorials may be directed to Friday Night Out-EastBay, an organization that is committed to creating community for people with special needs. www.fridaynightout-eastbay.com/donate Arrangements by Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 25, 2019
