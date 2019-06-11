Home

Maxine Lanning Obituary
MAXINE LANNING Cedar Rapids Maxine Lanning, 95, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service at the chapel. A luncheon will follow the service at the Family Center at Cedar Memorial Park. Burial will be in Cedar Park Memorial Park Cemetery. Maxine Louise Lanning was born Nov. 28, 1923, in Shellsburg, Iowa, to parents Samuel and Nora Benesh. She married Arnold J. Lanning on April 14, 1945, at Fort Meade, Md. Maxine worked for several years at Cherry Burrell, then for more than 25 years as a secretary for the board of education (research department) until her retirement. In retirement, she and Arnold enjoyed traveling overseas, along with trips to Hawaii, and an annual trip to Texas each February. She enjoyed knitting and collecting dolls and cookbooks. She will be missed by her family and friends. Survivors include a son, Kevin (Susan) Lanning of Urbandale; granddaughter, Jennifer (Derek Zaraza) Lanning of Portland, Ore.; grandson, David (Bailey) Lanning of Indianola; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Dylan, and Nora Zaraza, Campbell and Lochlan Lanning. Maxine was preceded death by her husband, Arnold; her parents; and brothers, Charles and Richard Benesh. Memorial donations may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in Marion. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019
