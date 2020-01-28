Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Marion, IA
View Map
Resources
Maxine Lindberg


1927 - 2020
Maxine Lindberg Obituary
MAXINE LINDBERG Marion Maxine Lindberg, 92, of Marion, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Winslow House Care Center in Marion. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. Inurnment will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Maxine was born Nov. 17, 1927, in Salix, Iowa, to Earl and Dora (Brouillette) Eveleth. She graduated from Salix High School in 1945. Following graduation, Maxine worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Sioux City, Iowa. On June 14, 1952, she married Robert Lindberg. They lived in Pierre, S.D., Rapid City, S.D., and moved to Marion in 1973. Maxine enjoyed sewing, garage sales, listening to big band music, babies and visiting with everyone. She remained close to her immediate family, aunts, uncles and cousins throughout her life. St. Joseph Catholic Church and spending time with family and friends were a very important part of her life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by a daughter, Janet Anderson and husband Bruce of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; two sons, Keith Lindberg of Sherman, Texas, and Kenneth Lindberg of Marion; a sister, Bonnie Georgesen of Saint Paul, Minn.; four grandchildren, Lindee Abe, Grant Pontow, Tanner Lindberg and Brennen Lindberg; and one great-grandchild, Joshua. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; a sister, Agnes; an infant brother, Romaine; and a daughter, Julie. Memorial donations in Maxine's name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion or Iowa PBS. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
