Or Copy this URL to Share

MAXINE MARIE STEWART Cedar Rapids Maxine Marie Stewart, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Survivors include daughter, Robin Stewart (Steve Combs); sons, Douglas (Virginia) Stewart and David (Lenae) Stewart; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Viola Patten; granddaughter, Brandy Combs; grandson, Jeffery Stewart; great-grandson, Justice Stewart; and sister, Daisymae Stark.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store