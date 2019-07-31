|
MAXINE J. SAGER Cedar Rapids Maxine J. Sager, 98, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Heritage Specialty Care. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with family 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Judy (Wayne) Whittom of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Amy (Howard) Cobb of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Kyle Whittom of Cedar Rapids; and great-grandchildren, Zachary and Isabella Cobb. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 2007; and brothers, George (Betty) and Wilfred "Zip" (Lillian) Zipperer. Maxine was born Aug. 30, 1920, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Alex and Helen Hlina Zipperer. She graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1938. She married William Sager on May 30, 1942, in Abilene, Texas. Maxine worked at Wilson Foods and Buechel Insurance Co., retiring in 1982. She was a volunteer at Mercy Medical Center, volunteering more than 5,500 hours of time. She also was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and VFW Post No. 788 Auxiliary. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 31, 2019