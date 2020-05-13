|
|
MAXINE I. SCHOTT Cedar Rapids Maxine I. Schott, 96, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Bickford of Marion. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Lisbon Cemetery, Lisbon, Iowa. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Maxine was born at the family home in Lisbon on Feb. 24, 1924, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Graver) Leigh. She graduated from Lisbon High School, Class of 1942. Maxine was united in marriage to Howard A. Schott on Oct. 4, 1946, in Cedar Rapids. She worked for Rockwell Collins for 18 years and then served ice cream at Kennedy High School. Maxine and Howard were very social people who had many friends. They traveled to Florida in their Winnebago during the winter months. Maxine enjoyed gardening, bowling and dancing. Her greatest joy was raising her family. Survivors include her children, Dennis (Jill) Schott of Garner, Iowa, and Don (Donna) Schott of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, Bree (Brad) Bartlett of Pleasant Hill, Brandy (Josh) Anderson of Minneapolis, Minn., Andrew (Ashley) Schott of Des Moines, Lindsay (Brett) Kellogg of Cedar Rapids, Savanah Schott of Coralville, Dawson Schott of Glendive, Mont., and Micah Dohlen of Kent, Wash.; 15 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, John Dohlen of Kent, Wash. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mary Leigh; husband, Howard Schott, in 2010; daughter, Dianne Dohlen; sister, Wanda (Floyd "Bud") Shaffer; and brother, Jack (Margaret) Leigh. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . Please share a memory of Maxine at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2020