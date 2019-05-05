MAXINE RUTH STASTNY MILLER Cedar Rapids Maxine Ruth Stastny Miller, 97, of Cedar Rapids, passed away very peacefully in her sleep at home, with loved ones by her side, early Saturday morning, April 27, 2019. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the funeral home. A reception and luncheon will follow the funeral services. Burial: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Czech National Cemetery. Maxine was born on Feb. 14, 1922, in Cedar Rapids to Frank Sr. and Liddie (Zalesky) Stastny. She attended Wilson High School. She loved art and participated in gymnastics at Sokol Cedar Rapids and had played softball in a women's league. Maxine met Babe Miller at Danceland, and it was "love at first sight." After a brief courtship, they eloped with friends to Kahoka, Mo., and were married on Oct. 5, 1940. Maxine loved being a stay-at-home wife and mom. She also loved working in her yard and garden. Most of all, she loved children. After her husband's death, she worked at the First Trust and Savings Bank and retired after 25 years of service. Maxine enjoyed traveling with her daughter, Taylor, to California, Boston, New York, Florida, Washington, D.C., Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Washington, Missouri, Nevada, Switzerland, Mexico and the Bahamas. They also enjoyed a fall foliage cruise from New York, up the East Coast and down the St. Lawrence River to Montreal and Vancouver, Canada. Maxine was especially fond of seeing Broadway plays in New York City. Maxine is survived by her and Babe's children, Susan (David V.) Hoagland of Cedar Rapids, Terry Thomas (Diane) Miller of Cedar Rapids, Stephen (Toni) Iseman-Miller of Laguna Beach, Calif., and Taylor J. "TJ" Miller of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Jessie Stastny of Cedar Rapids and Arizona; lifelong friends, niece, Linda Fussell of Wisconsin, former daughter-in-law, Francine Finn of San Diego, Calif., and Linda and Jim Harman of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, first-born and a "savior" to Mom, "Gogi" "Babi" after Babe's death, Stacia Sue (Jerry) Pena-Hoagland of Carlsbad, Calif., Vicky (Scott) Wieser of Cedar Rapids, David M. Hoagland of Mount Vernon, Theresa "TJ" Mason of Cedar Rapids, Todd (Tasha) Miller of Marion, Dan (Tanya) Miller of Iowa City and Jennifer (Mike) Miller of Winterset, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Travis "TJ" (Dani) Emerson of Marion, Christa Emerson of California, Christian Severson of Des Moines, Lucas Severson of Cedar Rapids, Brittany (Thomas) Hogue of Des Moines, Tori and Jason Hoagland of Mount Vernon, Angela Mason of Des Moines, Sarah Mason of Cedar Rapids, Jenica and Michelle Miller of Winterset, Marissa and Macey Miller of Marion, Anthony and Andrew Miller of Iowa City and Holly Smith of Cedar Rapids; great-great-grandchildren, Tatum, Revel-Lei, Charlea and baby Taressa "TJ" Emerson, Michael and McKyleigh Emerson, Alden and Bryleigh Miller and Anastasia Severson; and Maxine's loving pets, Jessie, Taffey, Charlie, Babe, Dorian and Hayley. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Babe Thomas Miller; a stillborn daughter; her parents; her babi, Margaret (Cerveny) Zalesky; siblings, Leonard (Cecilia) Stastny, Margaret (Dee) Jones, Frank Jr. (Jenny) Stastny, Mary White and Donald Stastny; granddaughter-in-law, Kathleen Ann Hughes-Hoagland; and many loved nephews, nieces and cousins. A heartfelt thank-you to Hospice of Mercy and the best caregivers in the world, especially Rene, K-Lynn, Jennifer, Lindsey and Pastor Joe and former loving care giver, Marolin Kelly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233, or Iowa Humane Alliance, 6540 Sixth St. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Online condolences and messages may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com. Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019