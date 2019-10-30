|
MAXINE M. SWEETING Iowa City Maxine M. Sweeting, 90, a longtime Iowa City resident, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Lantern Park Care Center in Coralville. A time for family and friends to gather, share and celebrate Maxine's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Maxine Marie Koob was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Livermore, Iowa, the daughter of Merrill and Esther (Sinn) Koob. She graduated from Humboldt (Iowa) High School in 1947, then moved to Iowa City to attend the State University of Iowa. There she met the man of her dreams, Carl E. Sweeting. They were married on Oct. 2, 1948. For more than 22 years, she worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City. Maxine enjoyed her life. She had been a member of the Women of the Moose, she liked to roller skate, ice skate, go ballooning, play many different card games, was a serious bingo player and was known to "occasionally" frequent the casino! But most of all, she cherished her family, nothing was better to hear than the words mom and grandma! Her family includes her husband of 71 years, Carl; their children, Tonya Pierce, Christine Roe (Ron), Noble Sweeting (Rochelle) and Scott Sweeting (Deb); daughter-in-law, Michelle Sweeting; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and Maxine's twin sister, Mildred Wagner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Allan Sweeting; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; six brothers, Bruce, Kenneth, James, Robert, Keith and Merrill; and three sisters, Marjorie Krout, Esther Johnson and Vivian Heidt.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019