|
|
MAXINE M. WASSON Cedar Rapids Maxine M. Wasson, 97, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Maxine was born July 1, 1922, to her parents, Emil M. and Harriett Prusek Surry. She met her husband, Walter N. Wasson at Cornell College, where she was a member of the Class of 1944. She married Walter on June 25, 1944. She was preceded in death by their son, Kevin Scott Wasson, in 1979; as well as her husband, Walter, in 1989; and brother-in-law, Glen Wasson, in 2018. Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Wasson of Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Joanie Wasson of San Andreas, Calif.; and brother-in-law, Boyd Wasson of Decorah. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Maxine was employed as a laboratory technician at Penick Ford, now known as Penford Products Co. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was dedicated to serve her church in many capacities. Maxine also was involved in numerous volunteer causes. She was a member of the Cedar Chapter Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years and a member of the History Center. Maxine was very active in musical circles early on and maintained a love for music throughout her life. She enjoyed dancing, sports and traveling. She had a special love for her family and friends and was grateful and blessed for the many wonderful people who came into her life and helped to fill her days with joy, laughter and happiness. Maxine had a very positive outlook on life. She will be missed by many. The time spent with her was truly a blessing. God bless you Maxine and may you rest in peace. A private intimate graveside will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2020