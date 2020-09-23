1/1
Megan Martin
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Megan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEGAN MOHNSEN MARTIN Cedar Rapids Megan Mohnsen Martin, 39, of Cedar Rapids, recently passed away unexpectedly. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Teahen Funeral Home, 3100 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, with a short service to immediately follow. As mandated, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the celebration at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Megan is survived by her loving children, Emma, Meadow and Mason; her parents, Sherri Harney and Mike Mohnsen; as well as Ann Mohnsen and Carl Holten; and her siblings, Jess, Bethany (Connor), Matthew (Taryn) and Kaeli (Sam). Megan enjoyed spending time at family gatherings and with friends. She had a special bond with her nieces and nephews, Maliyah (Maleik), Makhi, Jaeon, Jaionna, Ella, Payne and Tadhg, as well as her great-nephew, Maverick. Megan had an infectious laugh and a bright smile. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Sherri Harney or Mike Mohnsen as an educational fund for Megan's children. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 22, 2020
She was a great women. We were neighbors awhile ago but my kids loved playing with her kids. She will be missed
Alicia Schmitz
Friend
September 22, 2020
To Sherri, Carl, Jess, Bethany, Mike and Ann. I was so sorry to hear about Megan's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Gayle Seehusen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved