MEGAN MOHNSEN MARTIN Cedar Rapids Megan Mohnsen Martin, 39, of Cedar Rapids, recently passed away unexpectedly. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Teahen Funeral Home, 3100 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, with a short service to immediately follow. As mandated, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the celebration at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Megan is survived by her loving children, Emma, Meadow and Mason; her parents, Sherri Harney and Mike Mohnsen; as well as Ann Mohnsen and Carl Holten; and her siblings, Jess, Bethany (Connor), Matthew (Taryn) and Kaeli (Sam). Megan enjoyed spending time at family gatherings and with friends. She had a special bond with her nieces and nephews, Maliyah (Maleik), Makhi, Jaeon, Jaionna, Ella, Payne and Tadhg, as well as her great-nephew, Maverick. Megan had an infectious laugh and a bright smile. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Sherri Harney or Mike Mohnsen as an educational fund for Megan's children. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.