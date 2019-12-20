Home

MELANIE ALLYSSA KNUTH Sigourney Melanie Allyssa Knuth, 44, of Sigourney, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from colon cancer, surrounded by family. Melanie enjoyed fishing, watching cooking shows, playing poker and spending summers on the river. Mel loved to travel to Louisiana to visit family and attend crawfish boils. Most importantly, Mel loved spending time with family and friends. She was her dad's Pud Pucker, and mom was her best friend. Mel helped raise her brother's children after he passed, whom she looked upon as her own. Mel's own children adored her, especially Kyndall. She didn't see Mel as a parent, but as her best friend. Melanie is survived by her parents, Eugene and Frances Knuth; sister, Stephanie; children, Olivia, Jacob and Kyndall; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Melanie is preceded in death by her two brothers, Todd and Taff Knuth; grandparents, Nellie and Hans Knuth, and Cola Grantham and Gordon Lawrence; and her aunts, Norma Knuth and "Neine" Lawrence. We would like to thank everyone for the cards, gifts and support through this time, including Essence of Life Hospice. Mel couldn't have asked for more caring and nurturing people. God bless all. There will not be a service per Melanie's wishes.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
