MELANIE JEWEL SCHALLER De Witt Melanie Jewel Schaller, infant daughter of Mark and Nicole Schaller, was born with her angel wings on March 15, 2019. Though her time here on Earth was short, she touched the lives of many people. Melanie Jewel is survived by her loving mom and dad; her fur-siblings, Kirby, Lobo and Chloe; her maternal grandparents, Mark and Julie Frederick; paternal grandparents, Steve and Pam Schaller; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Charlotte Schaller.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019