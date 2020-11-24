1/
Melissa Griffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELISSA A. GRIFFIN Mount Pleasant, S.C. Melissa A. Griffin, 47, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., entered into eternal rest Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Melissa was born July 6, 1973, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of William B. Griffin Jr. and Linda Langguth Griffin. She was a 1992 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and earned an associate degree in accounting from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. As a teenager, Melissa worked at Barlow Foods and later at Pepsi-Cola, both in Cedar Rapids. When she moved south, she worked for Charleston County Landfill, James Island Water Department, Pure Cars MVP and Arcadia Publishing. Melissa loved animals and enjoyed crocheting, reading, working puzzles and collecting shot glasses. She was very devoted to her family. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Linda, and many aunts, uncles and extended family. Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, William B. Griffin Sr., Anne Geyer Griffin, Louis LaVerne Langguth and Mildred E. Daniels Langguth, as well as her uncle, Herbert W. Griffin. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to an animal rescue organization in your community. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting the website www.jhenrystuhr.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved