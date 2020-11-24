MELISSA A. GRIFFIN Mount Pleasant, S.C. Melissa A. Griffin, 47, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., entered into eternal rest Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Melissa was born July 6, 1973, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of William B. Griffin Jr. and Linda Langguth Griffin. She was a 1992 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and earned an associate degree in accounting from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. As a teenager, Melissa worked at Barlow Foods and later at Pepsi-Cola, both in Cedar Rapids. When she moved south, she worked for Charleston County Landfill, James Island Water Department, Pure Cars MVP and Arcadia Publishing. Melissa loved animals and enjoyed crocheting, reading, working puzzles and collecting shot glasses. She was very devoted to her family. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Linda, and many aunts, uncles and extended family. Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, William B. Griffin Sr., Anne Geyer Griffin, Louis LaVerne Langguth and Mildred E. Daniels Langguth, as well as her uncle, Herbert W. Griffin. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to an animal rescue organization in your community. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting the website www.jhenrystuhr.com
.