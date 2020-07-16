1/1
Melody Anne Bakken
MELODY ANNE BAKKEN North Liberty Melody Anne Bakken, 53, of North Liberty, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020, at her home, following a courageous nine-year battle with osteosarcoma. She was surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 18, at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road in Coralville, where a service and time of sharing will begin at 2 p.m. A memorial gathering for family and friends will follow the service until 5 p.m. Because of COVID-19, please respect wearing of masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family to be distributed to organizations that were important to Melody. Those who are unable attend the service and time of sharing at 2 p.m. may watch it via zoom. Please visit www.lensingfuneral.com for instructions and details to attend the service using zoom. The full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where you may express your condolences to the family or share a memory of Melody.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

