|
|
MELVIN LEROY DAINS Mechanicsville Melvin Leroy Dains, 80, of Mechanicsville, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Hospice House of Mercy. Services: private. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Melvin was born Sept. 15, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Henry and Adele (Dingler) Dains. He met and married Margaret Irene Farnsworth in Galena, Ill., on Nov. 22, 1963. Melvin joined his father driving trucks when he was 18 years old and continued the family business until he was 75 years old, 57 proud years. His son Rick joined in trucking to carry on for a third generation. He was especially fond of his personal and business relationships with Hawkeye Ready Mix and Martin Marietta in Cedar Rapids. Through the course of life, it is natural for some friends to lose touch as their circle of life changes. But occasionally you develop a friendship that lasts a lifetime. Larry and Joyce Wright were those friends. The memories they shared were both amazing and sometimes unbelievable. He developed a love of car racing when he was 56 years old. He shared his love of racing and strengthened his family bonds with his son, Mike; grandson, Nick; son-in-law, Royce; and longtime racing friend Nick Nevins. Through racing he made many new friends which occupied his days and nights. These were truly some of the favorite times of his life. Melvin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Irene Dains; and his children, Sandra J. Horst of Winfield, Ill., Rick (Kelly) Dains of Mechanicsville, Robert (Nikki) Dains of Fremont, Calif., Micheal J. Dains of Mechanicsville and Lisa (Royce) Gottschalk of Lowden. Melvin and Margaret also were blessed with 10 grandchildren, Sharon, Jennifer, Nick, Nate, Sarah, Jacob, Maya, Emily, Megan and Keayan; and 11 great-grandchildren, Marshall, Ava, James, Cael, Kinlee, Cash, Lily, Joel, Adi, Abel and Keaten. He was preceded in death by his only sibling, Jeanette Hopson of Hamilton, Ill. Memorials may be directed to Margaret Dains.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020