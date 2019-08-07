|
MELVIN "DEAN" DANIELS North Liberty Melvin "Dean" Daniels, 81, of North Liberty, went home to be with our Lord on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Iowa City Church of Christ with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services Wednesday at the church. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019