Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Iowa City Church of Christ Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Iowa City Church of Christ Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin "Dean" Daniels


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin "Dean" Daniels Obituary
MELVIN "DEAN" DANIELS North Liberty Melvin "Dean" Daniels, 81, of North Liberty, went home to be with our Lord on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Iowa City Church of Christ with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services Wednesday at the church. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now