Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
MELVIN LEROY FLEISHER Cedar Rapids Melvin Leroy Fleisher, 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Central Church of Christ in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the church. A private inurnment will take place at Dunkard Cemetery in Midway, Iowa. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Melvin was born June 21, 1926, in Marion, Iowa, the son of Milton and Mable (Booze) Fleisher. He graduated from Marion High School in 1944. Melvin went on to serve in the U.S. Army toward the end of World War II. He was united in marriage to Shirley Lawson on Dec. 15, 1953, at Central Church of Christ in Cedar Rapids. Melvin worked as a millwright at Quaker Oats for 38 years. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Fleisher; three daughters, Marta (Mark) Gellerman, Lisa Fleisher and Lori (Robert) Kidd; son, Mark (Connie) Fleisher; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Mable Fleisher; sister, E. Jeannette (John Lee) Newton; and a brother in infancy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope for Life Ministry at www.heraldoftruth.org. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their kindness and compassion. Please share a memory of Melvin at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
