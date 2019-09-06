Home

Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Melvin Hunt


1934 - 2019
Melvin Hunt Obituary
MELVIN HUNT Cedar Rapids Melvin Hunt, 85, died on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in his home. Celebration of Life gathering will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will follow in Oliphant Cemetery near Center Point. Melvin was born Aug. 7, 1934, in Center Point, the son of Leslie and Gladys (Cress) Hunt. He was a proud Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Melvin is survived by his many friends at REM Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
